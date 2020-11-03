SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Spain approves 475 mln euro aid package for Air Europa

03 Nov 2020 / 21:02 H.

    (Adds detail)

    MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spain's government on Tuesday approved a 475 million euro ($555.85 million) aid package for Air Europa, to help the stricken airline recover from the effects of the pandemic, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said after a weekly cabinet meeting.

    The aid package will comprise a 240 million equity-backed loan and a 235 million regular loan, Montero said.

    Air Europa, whom sources said had asked for the help to weather the pandemic, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    British airways owner IAG, which agreed to buy Air Europa for 1 billion euros last November, said last week it was still interested in pursuing the deal.

    ($1 = 0.8546 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno, Emma Pinedo Editing by Ingrid Melander)

