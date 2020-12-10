UPDATE 1-Sterling extends losses with UK and EU still far apart in Brexit talks

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The pound extended its losses against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, and one-week implied volatility gauges rose to their highest since March, as market participants became more cautious about the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

The pound dropped late on Wednesday, after a dinner on Wednesday between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended with both sides still "far apart".

It extended these losses early in the European session, and was down 0.8% versus the dollar at $1.3292 at 1139 GMT.

Against the euro, it was down around 0.9% on the day at 90.925 pence.

"Given there was no breakthrough in the talks last night, market participants are becoming more fearful over the risk of a no-deal Brexit outcome," said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman.

The British currency has been jittery on Brexit headlines, dropping in response to news suggesting a deal is unlikely and rising when hopes are raised.

Options markets indicate that traders expect further price swings in the pound. Implied volatility gauges with a one-week maturity, for both cable and euro-sterling, rose overnight to their highest since March .

Speculative positioning on the pound is only slightly bearish - speculators have cut their net short position in recent weeks - meaning that a short squeeze is not expected in the event of a positive outcome.

"Positioning data that we've been following is showing more that market participants are more reluctant to participate in pound positioning at this point in time given all the uncertainty over the Brexit outcome," said MUFG's Hardman.

"There's risks both ways, so unless you've got a strong view on how the talks are going to proceed, it's difficult in the spot market to position for that right now. It could still go either way," he added.

Britain's transition period with the EU is due to end on Dec. 31. Until then, it remains in the EU single market and customs union, meaning that rules on trade, travel and business have stayed the same.

Many investment banks say that a Brexit deal will be reached at the last minute. But punters betting on the Smarkets exchange see a no-deal outcome as more than 50% likely.

Britain has told the EU that it should make significant concessions to break the deadlock by the end of the weekend. Market participants are now focused on Sunday as a possible deadline by which progress may be made.

Elsewhere, Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October, GDP data showed.

"A hard exit from the EU Single Market would harm UK growth potential and thus delay the eventual recovery in UK GDP to the pre-pandemic level," wrote Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Bernadette Baum)