UPDATE 1-Teen charged in Kenosha shootings released on $2 mln bond, sheriff's office says

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding a third at a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released on Friday on a $2 million bond, a spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

The teenager was freed after his attorneys posted the bond for murder and other charges stemming from the Aug. 25 shootings. It was unclear where the money came from but his attorneys had led a drive to raise the money from donations.

His sister, Wendy Rittenhouse, also has made media appearances asking the public for donations for his bail.

Rittenhouse, 17, is accused in connection with the events at a demonstration following the fatal shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer days earlier.

Rittenhouse's lawyers were not immediately available for comment. They have previously argued in court that their client was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutors have also charged a friend of Rittenhouse with illegally providing the teenager with the rifle he used. (Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Daniel Wallis)