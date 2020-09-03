UPDATE 1-Tennis-Vondrousova upset by Sasnovich in U.S. Open second round

(Adds details)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 12th, became the highest-ranked woman to be eliminated at this year's U.S. Open when she lost 6-1 6-2 to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Vondrousova, who reached the French Open final last year, endured a disappointing match, making 21 unforced errors and struggling on serve as she won only 61% of her first service points and a lowly 21% on her second delivery.

Sasnovich, ranked 106 in the world, converted four of eight break points while saving all six she faced on her serve.

Sasnovich also consistently racked up points at the net to secure victory in 65 minutes and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open for the second time in her career.

The 26-year-old Sasnovich will next face Kazakhstan's 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva who beat Vera Lapko 6-3 6-3. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)