SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California - Bloomberg News

25 Feb 2021 / 19:11 H.

    (Adds details from the report)

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

    Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2O1QpeB)

    Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

    (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'silva)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast