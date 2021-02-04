UPDATE 1-Three patients, doctor die in Ukraine COVID hospital fire

(Adds PM comment)

KYIV, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Three intensive care patients and a ward doctor died in a fire in a southeastern Ukrainian hospital treating coronavirus cases, a regional governor said on Thursday.

Oleksander Starukh said the fire broke out overnight on the first floor of the hospital in Zaporizhzhya where patients were on ventilators. He said eight other patients in the unit were evacuated.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said an oxygen leak could have caused the fire.

Ukraine has registered more 1.2 million coronavirus cases with 23,229 deaths. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)