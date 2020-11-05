UPDATE 1-Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause the state's count for the presidential election, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Trump's campaign has mounted a multi-pronged legal attack in several battleground states in the wake of the tight Nov. 3 presidential election.

The campaign has asked to intervene in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case over whether Pennsylvania, another key state that was still working its way through hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, should be permitted to accept late-arriving ballots sent by Election Day.

It also said it has filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania seeking to halt vote counting, arguing that officials had failed to allow fair access to counting sites.