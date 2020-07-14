UPDATE 1-Trump willing to consider more aid to reopen schools -Kudlow

(Adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to consider additional aid to re-open schools, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

"The president has said that he's open to suggestions about additional funding if it appears that would be necessary in certain states and localities, so he will look at that," Kudlow told reporters outside the White House.

Trump has been pushing for schools to re-open for the beginning of the school year in the fall, even while the coronavirus surges in states across the country.

Last week, Trump attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for school reopening guidelines that he said were too expensive and impractical.

The Trump administration has argued that schools must re-open in order to get the battered economy back on track, but critics have questioned whether it can be done safely. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)