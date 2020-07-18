UPDATE 1-Two people stabbed in central London, police say

(Updates with detail of incident)

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Two people were stabbed in London's main financial district on Friday evening but are not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

"It's not terrorism related," a spokesman for City of London police said.

The incident took place in Broadgate Circle, a shopping and entertainment area in the City of London.

The incident took place in Broadgate Circle, a shopping and entertainment area in the City of London.

Ambulances were in attendance and the public should avoid the area, police added.