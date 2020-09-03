UPDATE 1-U.S. agency defends decision to withhold report on Russian claims about Biden's health

(Adds Chad Wolf comment)

By Mark Hosenball and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday defended its decision to withhold circulation of an intelligence report warning that Russia was trying to portray Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as mentally unstable.

A draft of the report, headlined "Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election," was submitted to the agency's legislative and public affairs office on July 7, according to ABC News, which first reported the matter.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News on Wednesday that the agency held up the memo because it lacked necessary context and was "very poorly written." Wolf said both he and career DHS officials had raised questions about the report and that it would be rewritten.

"I'm going to continue to do my job make sure that the information coming out of the department is first rate," Wolf said.

The draft bulletin reported that Russian state media RT, Sputnik and a Russian proxy website between September 2019 and May 2020 posted allegations about "the poor mental health of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden."

The draft bulletin cited the proxy website as saying his verbal miscues were symptoms of dementia and not a stutter as reported in U.S. media. Biden, 77, has acknowledged he has been affected by a stutter since childhood.

The bulletin also said that Iranian and Chinese media had published materials questioning the mental health of Republican President Donald Trump, who is 74.

The assertions that Russia, China and Iran planned to interfere in the U.S. elections in November paralleled broad findings made public in late July by U.S. counterintelligence chief William Evanina, which did not mention Russian claims about Biden's health. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Ted Hesson Editing by Andy Sullivan, Grant McCool and Richard Pullin)