UPDATE 1-U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue to leave - Axios

(Adds response from Chamber of Commerce)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue will leave the biggest and most influential U.S. business lobby group, Axios reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Board leadership at the group is close to naming Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, the report added https://bit.ly/36M2cUV.

A spokesman of the lobby group said its board is engaged in a "rigorous multiyear succession process" to name a new CEO. "When a final decision has been reached, there will be an announcement", he added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)