UPDATE 1-U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

(Adds details on the arrest, adds background)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department arrested a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday, charging him over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors said that 30-year-old Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on a charge of impeding an official government proceeding. He also faces other charges, including aiding and abetting.

He is due to appear in a federal court in Washington state at 2 p.m. PST (2200 GMT).

Nordean is the self-proclaimed "Sergeant of Arms" for the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, an extremist group that describes itself as a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world," the prosecutors said.

Nordean is the latest member of the group to be charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left 5 people dead and delayed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonya Hepinstall)