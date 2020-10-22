UPDATE 1-U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran and Russia have tried to interfere in 2020 election

(Adds comments from Ratcliffe)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. "We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference. "We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage president Trump."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Lisa Lambert and Jason Lange; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)