UPDATE 1-Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

(Updates after decision)

By Costas Pitas

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A group of drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage at Uber, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for many others in the gig economy.

In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as paid holidays and rest breaks.

Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that in law they are only afforded minimal protections.

The Silicon Valley-based firm appealed the original ruling all the way to Britain's top court. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)