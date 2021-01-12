UPDATE 1-Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

(Adds details, background)

KAMPALA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his security guards, two days before an election.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter.

"No reason for the arrest was given," he said.

Spokesmen for the military and the police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Ugandans vote on Thursday in elections pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against 10 candidates including Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker whose star power has rattled the ruling party.

Wine also said in a separate post on Twitter that soldiers raided the home of one of his aides overnight and took the man to an unknown destination. (Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Clarence Fernandez