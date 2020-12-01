UPDATE 1-UK not planning vaccine passports for pubs, theatre, sports events

(Adds details, background)

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said that the government was not planning a system of vaccine passports which would prevent those who hadn't had a COVID-19 jab from going to the pub or attending events.

"I certainly am not planning to introduce any vaccine passports and I don't know anyone else in government (who is)," Gove told Sky News on Tuesday.

The minister in charge of vaccines, Nadhim Zadhawi, said on Monday that he expected people who refused the COVID-19 vaccine could find that they were refused entry to restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues.

When asked about that, Gove said he did not think people would need a vaccine passport to go to the pub, the theatre or to sports events.

"The most important thing to do is to make sure we vaccinate as many people as possible," he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Sandle)