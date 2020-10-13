UPDATE 1-UK police dealing with security alert at London hospital

(Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they were dealing with a security incident at London's St Thomas' Hospital, with the nearby Westminster Bridge leading to parliament closed to traffic.

Police said they would provide more information when known.

Witnesses reported on social media that there were armed police present and that the hospital was not allowing people to enter or leave.

There was no immediate comment from the hospital. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)