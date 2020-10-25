UPDATE 1-UK police say dealing with incident aboard vessel off English coast

(Adds details on vessel reported to be involved)

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday they were dealing with an ongoing incident aboard a vessel near the coast of the Isle of Wight, an island off the southern coast of England.

"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," the local police force said in a statement.

Sky News said the vessel was the oil tanker 'Nave Andromeda' and that the incident involved a small number of stowaways. Police did not immediately confirm these details to Reuters.

Refinitiv vessel tracking data showed the Nave Andromeda had been expected to arrive in the English port of Southampton at 1030 GMT on Sunday. The vessel had departed from Lagos, Nigeria, the data showed.