UPDATE 1-UK records 3,330 daily cases of COVID-19

13 Sep 2020 / 23:53 H.

    (Adds details)

    LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has reported 3,330 confirmed new daily cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier.

    It also reported a further five deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 41,628, according to figures that show fatalities within 28 days of a first positive test.

    Scotland reported 244 new cases, the most since May 6.

    England is due to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb a rise in infections. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Maclean and Pravin Char)

