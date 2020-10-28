UPDATE 1-UK records 367 COVID deaths, highest daily toll since May 27

(Adds background)

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 367 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since May 27, government data showed.

British fatalities have been rising this month and Tuesday's total marks a similar daily figure to the 374 that was recorded on March 30, a week into a national lockdown when the country largely came to a standstill to halt the spread of the virus.

The government has now imposed a range of restrictions across the country, depending on the prevalence of the outbreak in a particular area.

Tuesday's data showed that the UK had also recorded a further 22,885 new COVID-19 cases, compared with the 20,890 positive cases recorded on Monday. (Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)