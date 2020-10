(Adds data on deaths)

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 15,650 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 136 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, government data showed, government data showed.

A day earlier, the data had shown 18,980 new COVID cases and 138 deaths.

