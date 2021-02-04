UPDATE 1-UK regulator revokes Chinese TV broadcast licence due to Communist Party control

(Adds details)

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator on Thursday revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.

"Our investigation showed that the licence for China Global Television Network is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes," Ofcom said.

"We are unable to approve the application to transfer the licence to China Global Television Network Corporation because it is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not permitted under UK broadcasting law." (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Guy Faulconbridge in London; Editing by Jon Boyle and Kate Holton)