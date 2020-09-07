SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Ukraine accuses pro-Russian separatists of violating ceasefire

07 Sep 2020 / 01:39 H.

    (Adds death toll)

    KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday violated a ceasefire with government forces, killing one soldier and wounding another soldier, the Ukrainian military said.

    The rebel forces opened fire with a grenade launcher on troops in the Krasnohorivka area in Donetsk region and with small arms near Prychepylivka village in Luhansk area, the military said in a statement.

    Rebel officials were unavailable for comments.

    The Ukrainian military said the attack indicated the pro-Russian forces wanted to disrupt an agreement reached by the two sides and OSCE negotiators for a full ceasefire from July 27.

    The simmering conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. Major combat ended with a truce agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers and separatists. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

