UPDATE 1-Ukraine will introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January

(Adds quote, details)

KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine will introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January, hoping to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The measures, which include the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centres and a ban on mass gatherings, will be in force from Jan. 8 to 24, Shmygal told the televised government meeting.

"Ukraine will introduce strengthened quarantine restrictions - let's call them 'winter holidays for safety'," Shmygal said.

"This is done in order to prevent the unfolding of a new powerful wave of the disease, which may occur, in particular, after the New Year holidays."

The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 845,343 cases with 14,204 deaths.

The number of deaths in the same period was 276, above the previous daily high of 257 registered in November. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alex Richardson)