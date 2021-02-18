UPDATE 1-White House says would support a study of slavery reparations

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday the Biden administration would support a study on whether descendants of enslaved people in the United States should receive reparations.

Reparations have been used around the world to compensate victims of war, rape, terror and a host of other historical injustices.

But the United States has never made much headway in its discussions of whether or how to compensate African Americans for more than 200 years of slavery and help make up for racial inequality.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)