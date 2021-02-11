UPDATE 1-Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in Germany - Spiegel

(Adds background)

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Russia, German magazine Spiegel reported in its online edition on Wednesday.

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent.

Navalny, sentenced last week to 3-1/2 years in jail after a Moscow court ruled he had violated terms of his parole, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Russia from Germany where he was treated for poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent.

The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU have urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington will coordinate closely with allies to hold Russia accountable.

Earlier on Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said further sanctions against Russia needed to target the right people.

