UPDATE 10-Championship Summaries

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City (1) 1 Scorers: Jérémie Bela 37 Yellow card: Ņunjić 59, Pedersen 72, Clayton 80, Jérémie Bela 92 Subs used: Crowley 67 (Jon Toral), George 74 (Iván Sánchez), Gardner 92 (Jutkiewicz) Brentford (0) 0 Yellow card: Nørgaard 49 Subs used: Marcondes 8 (Jensen), Forss 72 (Sergi Canós), Fosu 78 (Marcondes) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (0) 0 Yellow card: Bloomfield 22 Subs used: Freeman 72 (Bloomfield), McCarthy 82 (Pattison), Parker 87 (Kashket) Rotherham United (0) 1 Scorers: M. Ihiekwe 90+2 Yellow card: Harding 72 Subs used: Smith 52 (Crooks), Wiles 67 (Sadlier), Vassell 83 (Ladapo) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Scorers: J. Stacey 25, J. Lerma 53, A. Groeneveld 84 Yellow card: Cook 48, Lerma 51 Subs used: Gosling 59 (Lerma), Brooks 79 (Mepham), Billing 85 (Stanislas) Blackburn Rovers (1) 2 Scorers: B. Johnson 42, A. Armstrong 73 Subs used: Rothwell 68 (Rankin-Costello), Dolan 68 (Brereton), Evans 86 (Travis) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Barnsley (0) 0 Yellow card: Woodrow 7 Subs used: Frieser 52 (Elliot Simões), Palmer 58 (Ritzmaier), Schmidt 78 (Chaplin) Luton Town (0) 1 Scorers: J. Collins 71 Yellow card: Berry 31, Collins 57, Ruddock 84 Subs used: LuaLua 62 (Lee), Bree 81 (Cornick), Hylton 91 (Collins) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Bristol City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Paterson 1, T. Kalas 82 Yellow card: Rowe 14, Vyner 52 Subs used: Martin 56 (Diedhiou), Bakinson 56 (Massengo), Semenyo 78 (Wells) Coventry City (1) 1 Scorers: M. Godden 33 Yellow card: Hamer 12 Subs used: Shipley 23 (Kelly), Sheaf 60 (Hamer), Walker 67 (Allen) Referee: John Brooks ................................................................. Cardiff City (0) 0 Subs used: Murphy 58 (Hoilett), Glatzel 58 (Ralls), Tomlin 64 (Ojo) Sheffield Wednesday (2) 2 Scorers: J. Windass 4, J. Rhodes 44 Yellow card: Luongo 74 Subs used: Reach 66 (Rhodes), Kachunga 70 (Windass), Palmer 78 (Penney) Referee: Andy Madley ................................................................. Derby County (0) 0 Yellow card: Shinnie 37, Sibley 48, Byrne 47 Subs used: Byrne 46 (Wisdom), Rooney 63 (Shinnie) Reading (2) 2 Scorers: Lucas João 40, O. Ejaria 45+1 Yellow card: Olise 65, Richards 93 Subs used: Aluko 68 (Ejaria), Baldock 78 (Swift), Holmes 88 (Olise) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Yellow card: Brown 88 Subs used: Mbenza 57 (Jackson), Brown 71 (Diakhaby), Campbell 82 (Stearman) Norwich City (0) 1 Scorers: A. Idah 80 Yellow card: Dowell 58, Cantwell 77, Idah 92 Subs used: Idah 75 (Dowell), Płacheta 76 (Hernández), Rupp 89 (Cantwell) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Millwall (0) 0 Yellow card: Thompson 34 Subs used: Smith 64 (Böðvarsson), Mahoney 64 (Bennett), Wallace 82 (Malone) Stoke City (0) 0 Yellow card: Brown 90 Subs used: Fletcher 64 (Campbell), Brown 78 (Vokes), Thompson 86 (Powell) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Preston North End (0) 0 Subs used: Maguire 57 (Bodin), Stockley 57 (Sinclair), Gallagher 72 (Ledson) Swansea City (0) 1 Scorers: M. Gibbs-White 53 Subs used: Fulton 63 (Gibbs-White), Routledge 79 (Lowe) Referee: Robert Jones ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers (0) 2 Scorers: L. Dykes 54pen, I. Chair 90+4 Yellow card: Dykes 77 Subs used: Thomas 75 (Carroll), Ball 84 (Amos), Smyth 93 (Osayi-Samuel) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Tobias Figueiredo 53, Gabriel 62 Subs used: Ameobi 59 (Lolley), Taylor 67 (Nuno Da Costa), Mighten 74 (Freeman) Referee: Tim Robinson .................................................................