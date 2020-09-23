UPDATE 10-FA Cup Summaries

Sep 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the FA Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 1st Round Qualifying ................................................................. Cowes Sports () 0 Weston-super-Mare () 5 ................................................................. Hartley Wintney () 5 Erith & Belvedere () 0 ................................................................. Crawley Down Gatwick () 1 Hendon () 2 ................................................................. East Grinstead Town () 7 Worthing () 6 At full time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 4-3 East Grinstead Town win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Sunderland RCA () 0 Prescot Cables () 4 ................................................................. Lancaster City () 3 Runcorn Town () 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Runcorn Town win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Warrington Town () 5 South Shields () 6 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-6 South Shields win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Marske United () 1 Trafford () 0 ................................................................. Mossley () 2 Ramsbottom United () 1 ................................................................. West Allotment Celtic () 1 Hyde United () 5 ................................................................. West Auckland Town () 3 Runcorn Linnets () 2 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-2 West Auckland Town win 3-2 on penalties ................................................................. Whitley Bay () 3 Witton Albion () 2 ................................................................. City of Liverpool () 0 Morpeth Town () 3 ................................................................. Atherton Collieries cancelled Bamber Bridge ................................................................. Longridge Town () 2 Charnock Richard () 0 ................................................................. Stalybridge Celtic () 3 Bishop Auckland () 0 ................................................................. Radcliffe () 5 Workington () 3 ................................................................. Scarborough Athletic () 0 Ashton United () 2 ................................................................. Frickley Athletic () 0 Marine () 1 ................................................................. Whitby Town () 4 Warrington Rylands () 5 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Warrington Rylands win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Consett () 1 Stockton Town () 0 ................................................................. United of Manchester () 6 Pontefract Collieries () 2 ................................................................. Tadcaster Albion () 7 Litherland Remyca () 2 ................................................................. Bromsgrove Sporting () 1 Stratford Town () 2 ................................................................. Hanley Town () 3 Redditch United () 2 ................................................................. Ely City () 1 Biggleswade () 2 ................................................................. Haverhill Rovers () 0 Maldon & Tiptree () 3 ................................................................. Walthamstow () 4 St Margaretsbury () 3 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 4-3 Walthamstow win 4-3 on penalties ................................................................. Bury Town () 2 Brightlingsea Regent () 1 ................................................................. Dereham Town () 0 Canvey Island () 2 ................................................................. Kings Langley () 5 Clacton () 3 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Kings Langley win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Stamford () 4 AFC Sudbury () 0 ................................................................. Bowers & Pitsea () 0 Hornchurch () 3 ................................................................. Long Melford () 1 Cheshunt () 3 ................................................................. Leiston () 5 Biggleswade Town () 1 ................................................................. Cambridge City () 5 Stowmarket Town () 3 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Cambridge City win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Peterborough Sports () 7 Enfield Town () 6 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Peterborough Sports win 7-6 on penalties ................................................................. Potters Bar Town () 1 East Thurrock United () 0 ................................................................. Harlow Town () 0 Waltham Abbey () 1 ................................................................. Chichester City () 3 Cribbs () 1 ................................................................. Aylesbury United () 5 Moneyfields () 6 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Moneyfields win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Taunton Town () 5 Wantage Town () 0 ................................................................. Winchester City () 3 Clevedon Town () 2 ................................................................. Tadley Calleva () 0 Truro City () 1 ................................................................. Barnstaple Town () 3 Wimborne Town () 2 ................................................................. Yate Town () 1 Bristol Manor Farm () 2 ................................................................. Merthyr Town cancelled Poole Town ................................................................. Frome Town () 4 AFC Stoneham () 1 ................................................................. Christchurch () 2 Dorchester Town () 1 ................................................................. Swindon Supermarine () 3 Shepton Mallet () 0 ................................................................. Saltash United () 3 Cirencester Town () 1 ................................................................. Hednesford Town () 3 Long Eaton United () 2 ................................................................. Tamworth () 8 Stourbridge () 7 At full time: 3-3 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Tamworth win 8-7 on penalties ................................................................. Quorn () 0 Matlock Town () 2 ................................................................. Leek Town () 1 Mickleover Sports () 2 ................................................................. Grantham Town () 5 Rushall Olympic () 3 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 3-1 Grantham Town win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Nuneaton Borough () 2 Loughborough Dynamo () 1 ................................................................. Westfields () 1 Worksop Town () 3 ................................................................. West Bridgford () 0 Halesowen Town () 1 ................................................................. Coventry Sphinx () 0 Ilkeston Town () 2 ................................................................. Banbury United () 1 Carlton Town () 0 ................................................................. Chasetown () 2 Basford United () 1 ................................................................. Tividale () 2 Nantwich Town () 4 ................................................................. Barwell () 3 Bedworth United () 1 ................................................................. AFC Mansfield () 3 Gainsborough Trinity () 0 ................................................................. Coalville Town () 2 Sheffield () 0 ................................................................. Buxton () 7 Belper Town () 0 ................................................................. Daventry Town () 0 Evesham United () 2 ................................................................. AFC Rushden & Diamonds () 0 Newark Flowserve () 5 ................................................................. Shifnal Town () 0 Alvechurch () 2 ................................................................. Royston Town () 2 Wroxham () 0 ................................................................. Leighton Town () 4 Mildenhall Town () 0 ................................................................. Welwyn Garden City () 4 Bishop's Stortford () 5 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 3-4 Bishop's Stortford win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Coggeshall Town () 0 Stansted () 1 ................................................................. Barking () 6 Dunstable Town () 1 ................................................................. Brantham Athletic () 1 St Ives Town () 0 ................................................................. Burnham () 1 Northwood () 0 ................................................................. Horsham () 2 Kingstonian () 1 ................................................................. Corinthian () 3 Sevenoaks Town () 1 ................................................................. Whyteleafe () 2 Binfield () 0 ................................................................. Chipstead () 5 Deal Town () 3 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 4-2 Chipstead win 5-3 on penalties ................................................................. Staines Town () 1 Walton Casuals () 2 ................................................................. Frimley Green () 2 Marlow () 5 At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 1-4 Marlow win 5-2 on penalties ................................................................. Little Common () 0 Corinthian-Casuals () 3 ................................................................. Haywards Heath Town () 0 Hanwell Town () 1 ................................................................. Cobham () 1 Risborough Rangers () 3 ................................................................. Haringey Borough () 5 Tunbridge Wells () 1 ................................................................. Ashford United () 1 Bracknell Town () 4 ................................................................. Bedfont Sports () 3 Lewes () 1 ................................................................. Hastings United () 6 Chesham United () 5 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 6-5 Hastings United win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Steyning Town () 0 Sheppey United () 5 ................................................................. South Park () 4 Bognor Regis Town () 6 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Bognor Regis Town win 6-4 on penalties ................................................................. Merstham () 8 AFC Dunstable () 9 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 6-7 AFC Dunstable win 9-8 on penalties ................................................................. Chertsey Town () 5 Leatherhead () 4 At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Chertsey Town win 5-4 on penalties ................................................................. Chatham Town () 3 Southall () 2 ................................................................. Chalfont St Peter () 2 Farnborough () 3 ................................................................. Margate () 1 Hayes & Yeading United () 2 ................................................................. Fairford Town () 1 Sholing () 2 ................................................................. Cinderford Town () 9 Royal Wootton () 10 At full time: 2-2 Penalty shootout: 7-8 Royal Wootton win 10-9 on penalties ................................................................. Skelmersdale United () 2 Bootle () 1 ................................................................. Lowestoft Town () 2 Aveley () 3 ................................................................. Wednesday, September 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Grays Athletic v Potton United (1945/1845) Kidlington v Salisbury (1945/1845) Larkhall Athletic v Bitton (1945/1845) Tiverton Town v Bideford (1945/1845) Highworth Town v Melksham Town (1945/1845) Worcester City v Stafford Rangers (1945/1845) Sutton Common Rovers v Metropolitan Police (1945/1845) Wingate & Finchley v Folkestone Invicta (1945/1845) Cray Wanderers v Fisher (1945/1845) Cray Valley PM v Burgess Hill Town (1945/1845) Tavistock v Gosport Borough (1945/1845)