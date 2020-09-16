UPDATE 10-League Cup Summaries

Sep 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 2nd Round ................................................................. Middlesbrough (0) 0 Yellow card: Sam Morsy 67, Wood-Gordon 84 Subs used: McNair 46 (Dijksteel), Howson 69 (Sam Morsy), Folarin 69 (Fletcher) Barnsley (2) 2 Scorers: P. Schmidt 22, J. Williams 34 Yellow card: Halme 81 Subs used: Styles 46 (Ludewig), Woodrow 61 (Thomas), Halme 69 (Sollbauer) Referee: Anthony Backhouse ................................................................. Reading (0) 0 Subs used: Sackey 70 (McNulty), Lambert 85 (Puşcaş), Abbey 89 (Aluko) Luton Town (1) 1 Scorers: J. Clark 24 Yellow card: LuaLua 62, Bradley 78 Subs used: Lee 72 (LuaLua), Kioso 85 (Bree), Cranie 93 (Lockyer) Referee: Charles Breakspear ................................................................. Millwall (1) 3 Scorers: R. Leonard 19, C. Mahoney 49, M. Smith 62 Subs used: Skalák 60 (Romeo), Wallace 71 (Smith), Bennett 79 (Ferguson) Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Scorers: F. Azaz 69 Yellow card: Boyle 17 Subs used: Azaz 46 (Sercombe), Clements 63 (Blair), Addai 65 (May) Referee: John Busby ................................................................. Gillingham (0) 6 Scorers: J. Graham 90+4pen Yellow card: Robertson 47 Subs used: Mellis 46 (O'Keefe), McKenzie 62 (MacDonald), Coyle 72 (Willock) Coventry City (0) 5 Scorers: M. Biamou 61 Yellow card: Bapaga 22, Bakayoko 42, Mason 81 Subs used: Biamou 57 (Bapaga), Burroughs 80 (Dabo) At full time: 1-1 Penalty shootout: 5-4 Referee: Craig Hicks Gillingham win 6-5 on penalties ................................................................. Derby County (0) 1 Scorers: J. Knight 51 Red card: te Wierik 55 Yellow card: Buchanan 27, Shinnie 65, Evans 88 Subs used: Davies 57 (Sibley), Brown 68 (Whittaker), Marriott 89 (Evans) Preston North End (0) 2 Scorers: T. Barkhuizen 79, D. Johnson 90+2pen Yellow card: Huntington 59, Browne 73, Fisher 75 Subs used: Barkhuizen 68 (Bayliss), Johnson 76 (Harrop), Sinclair 76 (Gallagher) Referee: Andy Davies ................................................................. Bradford City (0) 0 Yellow card: Watt 31, O'Connor 47 Subs used: Mottley-Henry 46 (Richards-Everton), Staunton 46 (French) Lincoln City (4) 5 Scorers: T. French 4og, A. Scully 6, L. Montsma 29, J. Jones 41, C. Morton 90+3 Subs used: Howarth 67 (Scully), Hopper 72 (Anderson), Bridcutt 84 (Jones) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Fleetwood Town (1) 2 Scorers: P. Madden 14, J. Morris 75 Yellow card: Madden 32, Whelan 92 Subs used: Saunders 56 (Evans), Duffy 62 (Coutts), Matete 80 (Camps) Port Vale (0) 1 Scorers: D. Whitehead 49 Yellow card: Hurst 46, Montaño 64, Brisley 70, Mills 78 Subs used: Joyce 64 (Trickett-Smith), Worrall 72 (McKirdy), Burgess 74 (Oyeleke) Referee: Ross Joyce ................................................................. Oxford United in play Watford ................................................................. Newport County (0) 1 Scorers: S. Twine 80 Subs used: Janneh 69 (Amond), Taylor 73 (Abrahams) Cambridge United (0) 0 Yellow card: Mullin 79 Subs used: Dunk 69 (Knowles), Mullin 74 (Ironside) Referee: Lee Swabey ................................................................. Newcastle United (1) 1 Scorers: R. Fraser 35 Subs used: Murphy 58 (Fraser), Saint-Maximin 73 (Joelinton), Atsu 80 (Ritchie) Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Subs used: Armstrong 60 (Rankin-Costello), Chapman 72 (Dolan), Buckley 72 (Holtby) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. West Ham United (2) 3 Scorers: S. Haller 22, S. Haller 26, Felipe Anderson 80 Yellow card: Johnson 5, Masuaku 38 Subs used: Ashby 84 (Johnson), Coventry 84 (Snodgrass) Charlton Athletic (0) 0 Subs used: Aneke 46 (Bonne), Gilbey 77 (Pratley), Washington 77 (Williams) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Burton Albion in play Aston Villa ................................................................. Rochdale in play Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Morecambe in play Oldham Athletic ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth in play Crystal Palace ................................................................. Leyton Orient in play Plymouth Argyle ................................................................. Wednesday, September 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Harrogate Town (1800/1700) Ipswich Town v Fulham (1900/1800) Leeds United v Hull City (1945/1845) Southampton v Brentford (1945/1845) Bristol City v Northampton Town (1945/1845) Everton v Salford City (2015/1915) Thursday, September 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Sheffield United (1730/1630) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City (1900/1800) Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth (1945/1845)