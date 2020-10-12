UPDATE 10-MLS Summaries

Oct 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) New York City (0) 1 Scorers: A. Callens 90+3 Subs used: Mackay-Steven 70 (Medina), Matarrita 70 (Thórarinsson), Rocha 86 (Parks), Acevedo 86 (Sands) New England (1) 2 Scorers: T. Bunbury 3, L. Nguyễn 80pen Yellow card: Nguyễn 45, Caldwell 58, Rowe 76, Jones 83, Polster 94 Subs used: Fagúndez 37 (Penilla), Polster 58 (Caldwell), Buksa 58 (Bunbury), Rowe 59 (McNamara), Mlinar Delamea 86 (Nguyễn) Referee: Armando Villarreal ................................................................. Los Angeles (1) 3 Scorers: D. Musovski 15, F. Ginella 65, D. Musovski 84 Yellow card: Ginella 19, Mohammed Mounir 88 Subs used: Najar 6 (Kaye), Mohammed Mounir 13 (Najar), Torres 46 (Perez), Opoku 93 (Wright-Phillips) Seattle Sounders (0) 1 Scorers: N. Lodeiro 77 Yellow card: Lodeiro 74, João Paulo 80 Subs used: Roldan 58 (Delem), Tolo 58 (Smith), Torres 74 (Leerdam), Atencio 87 (João Paulo), Ibarra 87 (Bruin) Referee: Ramy Touchan ................................................................. Chicago Fire (2) 2 Scorers: C. Sapong 3, B. Sekulić 45+1 Yellow card: Azira 59, Sapong 89, Medrán 90, Shuttleworth 91 Subs used: Aliseda 63 (Frankowski), Reynolds 75 (Omsberg), Collier 75 (Herbers) DC United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Bornstein 56og Subs used: Kamara 59 (Rivas), Flores 59 (Sorga), Paredes 80 (Odoi-Atsem), Yow 84 (Gressel) Referee: Allen Chapman ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 0 Yellow card: Gutman 66, Hagglund 67 Subs used: Gutman 41 (Deplagne), Mokotjo 46 (Amaya), de Jong 46 (Vázquez), Cruz 64 (Á. Barreal), Richey 81 (Tytoń) Toronto (1) 1 Scorers: P. Mullins 29 Yellow card: González 9, Osorio 21, Ciman 72 Subs used: Piatti 46 (Delgado), Akinola 59 (Mullins), DeLeon 60 (Nelson), Gallacher 70 (Laryea), Ciman 89 (Pozuelo) Referee: Robert Sibiga ................................................................. Orlando City postponed Columbus Crew ................................................................. Philadelphia Union (1) 2 Scorers: Jamiro 39, Sergio Santos 48 Yellow card: Mbaizo 58, Bedoya 76, Real 93 Subs used: Sergio Santos 46 (Creavalle), Real 61 (Mbaizo), Fontana 72 (Ilsinho), Wooten 91 (Aaronson) Montreal Impact (0) 1 Scorers: A. Sejdic 65 Yellow card: Piette 55, Wanyama 59, Corrales 71 Subs used: Quioto 51 (Toye), Tabla 56 (Bojan), Bayiha 84 (Brault-Guillard) Referee: Ted Unkel ................................................................. Sporting KC (0) 2 Scorers: Gerso Fernandes 53, E. Hurtado 79 Yellow card: Ilie 52 Subs used: Hurtado 49 (Shelton), Espinoza 65 (Busio), Salloi 81 (Gerso Fernandes), Luís Martins 81 (Dia) Nashville SC (1) 1 Scorers: W. Zimmerman 15 Yellow card: Johnston 12, Lovitz 38, Johnston 54 (2nd), Jones 76 Subs used: Miller 60 (Muyl), Washington 60 (Danladi), Anibaba 64 (Zimmerman), LaGrassa 76 (Anunga), Maher 76 (Jones) Referee: Fotis Bazakos ................................................................. Dallas postponed Minnesota United ................................................................. Portland Timbers (0) 3 Scorers: J. Niezgoda 46, J. Niezgoda 52, F. Mora 86 Yellow card: Williamson 18, Farfan 29 Subs used: Ebobisse 61 (Chará), Mora 61 (Niezgoda), Conechny 74 (Váleri), Zambrano 88 (Loría) SJ Earthquakes (0) 0 Yellow card: Beason 69, Ríos 79 Subs used: Salinas 65 (Thompson) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v New England (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Orlando City v New York City (1930/2330) Toronto v New York RB (1930/2330) DC United v Philadelphia Union (2000/0000) Houston Dynamo v Nashville SC (2000/0000) Inter Miami v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Minnesota United v Chicago Fire (2000/0000) Dallas v Sporting KC (2030/0030) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (2130/0130) Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (2200/0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Los Angeles (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230)