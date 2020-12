UPDATE 10-NCAAB Results

Dec 11 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CAMPBELL FIGHTING CAMELS 122 Florida National 92 University WESTERN ILLINOIS 80 Mount ST. Joseph Lions 55 LEATHERNECKS OHIO BOBCATS 92 Purdue Northwest 72 BUFFALO BULLS 81 Mercyhurst Lakers 64 EAST CAROLINA PIRATES 73 North Florida Ospreys 67 JACKSONVILLE DOLPHINS 77 New Orleans Privateers 70 Regent University Royals at Hampton Pirates cancelled Wofford Terriers at South Carolina Gamecocks cancelled MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES 81 Transylvania Pioneers 55 North Dakota Fighting 75 SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES 71 Hawks COPPIN STATE EAGLES 85 UNC Greensboro Spartans 80 Merrimack Warriors at Long Island University postponed Sharks Merrimack Warriors at Long Island University postponed Sharks Boyce Bulldogs at Eastern Kentucky Colonels cancelled Troy Trojans 62 NORTH ALABAMA LIONS 57 Mercer Bears at Virginia Military Keydets postponed Florida College Falcons at Stetson Hatters postponed UC Riverside Highlanders at Northern Arizona (20:00) Lumberjacks Jackson State Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels (20:00) Gardner-Webb at Western Kentucky (20:00) Hilltoppers Portland Pilots 87 OREGON STATE BEAVERS 86 (OT) Campbellsville Tigers at Nicholls State Colonels (20:00) UMKC Kangaroos at Minnesota Golden Gophers (20:00) UT-Rio Grande Valley 68 TEXAS A&M-CC ISLANDERS 64 Vaqueros Southern University at Gonzaga Bulldogs cancelled Jaguars Long Beach State 49ers at San Francisco Dons (21:00) North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State (21:00) Jackrabbits Alcorn State Braves at California Baptist Lancers cancelled San Diego State Aztecs at Arizona State Sun Devils (22:00)