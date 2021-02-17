UPDATE 10-NCAAB Results

Feb 17 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS) AKRON 81 Northern Illinois 76 OKLAHOMA STATE 76 Iowa State 58 Jackson State at Texas Southern postponed Eastern Michigan at Buffalo postponed Texas Tech at TCU postponed Ohio at Central Michigan postponed UCONN 73 Providence 61 Bowling Green 75 BALL STATE 62 TOLEDO 87 Miami (OH) 75 Kent State 76 WESTERN MICHIGAN 69 ARKANSAS 75 Florida 64 GEORGIA 80 Missouri 70 PURDUE 75 Michigan State 65 TULSA 72 Temple 66 North Carolina at Virginia Tech postponed Wagner 61 MOUNT ST. MARY'S 39 St. Francis Brooklyn 83 FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 75 MARYLAND 64 Nebraska 50 Merrimack at Bryant postponed Georgia Tech at Boston College postponed UAPB at Alcorn State postponed Mississippi Valley State at Southern University postponed George Washington at Saint Joseph's postponed Davidson at Duquesne postponed Notre Dame at Clemson postponed George Mason at Duquesne postponed McNeese State at UIW postponed Nicholls at Northwestern State postponed Houston at East Carolina postponed SMU at Tulane postponed