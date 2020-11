UPDATE 10-NCAAB Results

Nov 27 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Towson Tigers at Rhode Island Rams cancelled Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 60 MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE 59 RAIDERS XAVIER MUSKETEERS 51 Bradley Braves 50 Stephen F. Austin at San Francisco Dons cancelled Lumberjacks Delaware State Hornets at Longwood Lancers cancelled ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI 97 Chicago State Cougars 38 Tennessee State Tigers at Coppin State Eagles cancelled Western Kentucky 75 MEMPHIS TIGERS 69 Hilltoppers GONZAGA BULLDOGS 102 Kansas Jayhawks 90 St. Bonaventure at Stephen F. Austin cancelled Lumberjacks ST. JOHN'S RED STORM 82 La Salle Explorers 65 Jackson State Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels cancelled George Mason Patriots at Northeastern Huskies cancelled Queens Royals at George Mason Patriots (14:00) Nevada Wolf Pack 69 NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS 66 AUSTIN PEAY GOVERNORS 67 East Tennessee State 66 Buccaneers WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS 78 Virginia Commonwealth Rams 66 Toledo Rockets 80 OAKLAND GOLDEN GRIZZLIES 53 Ohio Bobcats 84 NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES 72 SAN FRANCISCO DONS 79 Towson Tigers 68 North Carolina Central at Southern University (16:00) Eagles Jaguars SAINT JOSEPH'S HAWKS 96 Auburn Tigers 91 (OT) Belmont Bruins 95 HOWARD BISON 78 SAINT MARY'S GAELS 66 Northern Iowa Panthers 64 Northwest University at California Golden Bears (18:00) Eagles Liberty Flames at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18:00) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ole Miss Rebels cancelled Boston College Eagles at Rhode Island Rams (19:00) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at LSU Tigers (19:00) Utah State Aggies at South Dakota State (19:30) Jackrabbits Mississippi Valley State at North Texas Mean Green (20:00) Delta Devils Purdue Boilermakers at Clemson Tigers (20:30) New Orleans Privateers at Brigham Young Cougars (21:00) Villanova Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils (21:00)