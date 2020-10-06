UPDATE 10-Opposition in Kyrgyzstan claims power after storming government buildings

* Political unrest rocks Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

By Olga Dzyubenko and Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Opposition groups said they had seized power in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday after taking control of government buildings during post-election protests in the strategically important Central Asian state.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said his country, a close ally of Russia, was facing an attempted coup d'etat. Two presidents have been toppled by revolts in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years.

Jeenbekov called for calm and ordered security forces not to open fire on protesters after overnight unrest in which the government said one person had been killed and 686 wounded by Tuesday afternoon, according to the health ministry.

Officials said Sunday's parliamentary election would be rerun, but with protesters still on the streets and both president and opposition claiming to be in charge, it was not clear who would organise a future vote or govern until then.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and parliament Speaker Dastan Jumabekov resigned late on Tuesday, Russian news agencies said, deepening the power vacuum. Shop owners in the capital Bishkek, fearing looting, installed shields to protect their doors and windows.

Burnt out cars littered the city after protesters stormed the main government building, known as the White House, early on Tuesday. It briefly caught fire before emergency services put out the blaze and debris from inside, including government papers, and office furniture, was strewn outside.

Kyrgyzstan, which borders China, has long been a platform for geopolitical competition between Moscow, Washington and Beijing. It houses a Russian military base and its leaders and main opposition groups have traditionally backed close ties with Russia.

Yet unidentified intruders torched a Russian-operated factory at Kyrgyzstan's second-largest gold deposit Jeruy on Tuesday, forcing its owners to suspend development of the site.

Russia's military base was put on high alert and the Kremlin said it was concerned about the situation in the country.

London-listed miner Kaz Minerals suspended production at its Bozymchak copper and gold mine in Kyrgyzstan, the company said.

Protesters also showed up at smaller mines developed by Chinese and Turkish companies and demanded that they halt operations, according to local news website Akipress.

State-owned gold miner Kyrgyzaltyn said it had repelled an attempted attack on its office. Another group appeared to have broken into its gold refinery.

Canada's Centerra Gold, which operates the country's biggest gold deposit, said it was monitoring political events but that its operations were continuing uninterrupted.

RIVAL GOVERNMENTS

The opposition said it had set up a coordination council and was discussing the line-up of a provisional government. "The leaders of parties that took part in the election have assumed responsibility for restoring public order," the council said.

Opposition groups also freed Almazbek Atambayev, a former president jailed on corruption charges after falling out with Jeenbekov. Atambayev was not named to any role, however, and Jeenbekov showed no immediate signs of relinquishing power.

The central election commission said it had annulled the results of the election and parliament would hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. Several opposition politicians urged lawmakers to install a provisional cabinet to legitimise a transfer of power.

Interior Minister Kashkar Junushaliyev did not show up for work on Tuesday, a ministry spokesman said, saying that Kursan Asanov, an opposition politician and a former senior security official, had taken over as acting interior minister.

Police had been ordered to ensure citizens' safety and prevent clashes and looting, the same spokesman said.

The Russian embassy to Kyrgyzstan said it supported resolving the situation in the country through legal means while ensuring stability and people's safety.

CONTESTED VOTE

Trouble erupted on Monday after police used teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people demanding the results of the parliamentary election be annulled.

Western observers said the election, which appeared to have handed most seats to two establishment parties supporting closer links between the former Soviet republic and Russia, had been marred by vote buying.

One of the parties was close to Jeenbekov, the president.

As well as storming the White House, which houses both the president and parliament, protesters took over several other buildings, including the mayor's office.

They appointed their own acting head of national security, acting prosecutor general and a commandant of Bishkek, although there were no indications of how much power they wielded.

Protesters also freed several former senior officials jailed under Jeenbekov, including ex-prime minister Sapar Isakov and Atambayev's former chief of staff Farid Niyazov.

Several provincial governors have resigned after rallies began on Tuesday in several provincial centres, most of them anti-government, according to local media reports.

Jeenbekov's supporters were gathering in the southern city of Osh, the same reports said, where his brother Asylbek Jeenbekov called for unity and order. The president's spokeswoman said he remained in Bishkek. (Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Philippa Fletcher)