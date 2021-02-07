UPDATE 11-Championship Results

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Coventry City (0) 0 Watford (0) 0 AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Birmingham City (1) 2 Barnsley v Derby County postponed Bristol City (0) 0 Cardiff City (2) 2 Luton Town (1) 1 Huddersfield Town (0) 1 Middlesbrough (1) 1 Brentford (1) 4 Millwall (1) 4 Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Preston North End (0) 1 Rotherham United (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers (0) 1 Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Stoke City (0) 0 Reading (0) 0 Wycombe Wanderers (0) 0 Nottingham Forest (1) 3 Millwall (1) 4 Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Preston North End (0) 1 Rotherham United (1) 2 Queens Park Rangers (0) 1 Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Stoke City (0) 0 Reading (0) 0 Wycombe Wanderers (0) 0 Nottingham Forest (1) 3 Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Rotherham United v Cardiff City (1900) Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers (1900) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v Brentford (1900)