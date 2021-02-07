UPDATE 11-Championship Summaries

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Coventry City (0) 0 Subs used: Pask 66 (Da Costa), Shipley 86 (O'Hare), Gyökeres 86 (Hamer) Watford (0) 0 Yellow card: Sierralta 24, Gray 29 Subs used: João Pedro 67 (Gray), Hughes 73 (Chalobah), Perica 85 (Ngakia) Referee: Graham Scott ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (1) 3 Scorers: A. Groeneveld 36, J. Wilshere 61, P. Billing 77 Yellow card: Billing 79 Subs used: Billing 67 (Wilshere), Stacey 85 (Brooks), Diego Rico 90 (Groeneveld) Birmingham City (1) 2 Scorers: S. Hogan 27, S. Hogan 68 Yellow card: Friend 83, Gardner 92 Subs used: Harper 67 (Ņunjić), Leko 67 (Jérémie Bela), Valery 85 (Colin), Jutkiewicz 85 (Hogan), Cosgrove 90 (Iván Sánchez) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Barnsley postponed Derby County ................................................................. Bristol City (0) 0 Yellow card: Lansbury 53, Mawson 56, Hunt 71 Subs used: Palmer 60 (Williams), Paterson 60 (Massengo), Moore 61 (Mariappa), Vyner 70 (Lansbury) Cardiff City (2) 2 Scorers: C. Nelson 18, K. Moore 25 Yellow card: Phillips 75, Nelson 91 Subs used: Phillips 11 (Smithies), Pack 72 (Wilson), Bacuna 80 (Ojo) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Luton Town (1) 1 Scorers: J. Collins 11 Yellow card: Dewsbury-Hall 7 Subs used: Rea 72 (Berry), Ince 83 (Cornick), Naismith 87 (Clark) Huddersfield Town (0) 1 Scorers: N. Sarr 74 Red card: Toffolo 93 Yellow card: O'Brien 23, Pipa Ávila 53, Hogg 62 Subs used: Aarons 46 (Mbenza), Pritchard 67 (Pipa Ávila), High 94 (Holmes), Álex Vallejo 95 (Pritchard) Referee: Leigh Doughty ................................................................. Middlesbrough (1) 1 Scorers: David Raya 3og Yellow card: Saville 29 Subs used: Akpom 69 (Assombalonga), Spence 69 (Kebano), Watmore 81 (Bolasie) Brentford (1) 4 Scorers: I. Toney 38, V. Janelt 58, M. Jensen 64, I. Toney 80 Yellow card: Fosu 21, Janelt 50 Subs used: Mbeumo 67 (Sergi Canós), Žambůrek 72 (Fosu), Forss 83 (Toney), Reid 83 (Ghoddos) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Millwall (1) 4 Scorers: K. Zohorè 39pen, S. Malone 68, B. Thompson 69, T. Bradshaw 90 Yellow card: Hutchinson 23 Subs used: Thompson 46 (Kieftenbeld), Williams 60 (Leonard), Bradshaw 79 (Zohorè), Smith 86 (Böðvarsson) Sheffield Wednesday (1) 1 Scorers: C. Paterson 10 Yellow card: Urhoghide 84 Subs used: Harris 46 (Penney), Shaw 59 (Palmer), Rhodes 59 (Kachunga), Windass 73 (Paterson), Urhoghide 73 (Hutchinson) Referee: Geoff Eltringham ................................................................. Preston North End (0) 1 Scorers: C. Evans 65 Yellow card: Evans 37 Subs used: Sinclair 66 (Gordon), Johnson 66 (Ledson), Potts 66 (Molumby), van den Berg 72 (Huntington), Maguire 81 (Rafferty) Rotherham United (1) 2 Scorers: J. Rafferty 1og, B. Wiles 55 Yellow card: Barlaser 26, Ihiekwe 72, Crooks 93 Subs used: Wiles 14 (Lindsay), Olosunde 66 (Giles), Smith 67 (Ladapo), Crooks 67 (Hirst), Wood 91 (Barlaser) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Queens Park Rangers (0) 1 Scorers: Y. Barbet 54 Yellow card: Austin 5, Ball 20, Adomah 92 Subs used: Bonne 74 (Austin), Bettache 74 (Johansen), Adomah 83 (Dykes) Blackburn Rovers (0) 0 Yellow card: Davenport 9, Gallagher 60 Subs used: Harwood-Bellis 62 (Nyambe), Holtby 62 (Davenport), Dack 62 (Rothwell), Dolan 74 (Gallagher), Brereton 78 (Holtby) Referee: Tony Harrington ................................................................. Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Rotherham United v Cardiff City (1900) Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers (1900) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v Brentford (1900)