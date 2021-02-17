UPDATE 11-Coupe de France Summaries

Feb 16 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Tuesday (start times are CET) 8th Round ................................................................. Saint-Malo (0) 0 Yellow card: Hamel 19, Broquet 81 Subs used: Fdaouch 63 (Danic), Iva 63 (Yobé), Foulon 68 (Cillard), Broquet 79 (Hamel) Stade Briochin (0) 2 Yellow card: Simon 32, Vargas Ríos 50 Subs used: Romil 65 (Kyei), Gomis-Maillard 76 (Lavigne), Nka Mbock Mananga 82 (Said Ahamada) Referee: Quentin Fourel ................................................................. Boulogne (2) 5 Lambresienne (0) 0 ................................................................. Créteil (1) 1 Yellow card: Belkouche 45, Farade 64, Pancrate 77 Subs used: Chergui 82 (Belkouche) Red Star (1) 2 Referee: Romain Zamo ................................................................. Les Herbiers (1) 3 Laval (0) 0 ................................................................. Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sablé v Saumur (1330/1230) Saturday, February 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Fleury 91 v Annecy (1330/1230) Sunday, February 21 fixtures (CET/GMT) Aubagne v Lège-Cap-Ferret (1330/1230) Canet Roussillon v Stade Poitevin (1330/1230) Rumilly Vallières v Prix-lès-Mézières (1330/1230) Montagnarde v -tba- (1330/1230) Guichen v -tba- (1330/1230) -tba- v Châteaubriant (1330/1230) OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys v Beauvais (1330/1230) -tba- v Quevilly-Rouen (1330/1230) -tba- v Loon-Plage (1330/1230) Olympique d'Alès v Fabrègues (1400/1300) Le Puy Foot v Chamalières (1400/1300) Schiltigheim v Sedan (1400/1300) Saint-Brice v Gazélec Ajaccio (1400/1300) Mâcon v Saint-Louis Neuweg (1500/1400)