UPDATE 11-Coupe de France Summaries

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Coupe de France on Wednesday (start times are CET) 8th Round ................................................................. Sablé (0) 1 Yellow card: Mekhnen 6, Foucault 55, Guiet 60 Subs used: Beatrix 16 (Mekhnen), Thibault 46 (Welsh), N'Guessan 77 (Michel) Saumur (2) 4 Scorers: M. Blanchard 43, A. Billeaux 61 Yellow card: Billeaux 19, Viaud 40, Fokam Kamguem 51 Subs used: Bacha 68 (Bokangu), Pillier 77 (Coquau), Biettmann 77 (Billeaux), Matingou 88 (Blanchard) Referee: Kevin Barbin ................................................................. Saturday, February 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Fleury 91 v Annecy (1330/1230) Montagnarde v Stade Briochin (1330/1230) Loon-Plage v Boulogne (1330/1230) Red Star v Quevilly-Rouen (1400/1300) Sunday, February 21 fixtures (CET/GMT) Aubagne v Lège-Cap-Ferret (1300/1200) Rumilly Vallières v Prix-lès-Mézières (1330/1230) Guichen v -tba- (1330/1230) Aire-Sur-La-Lys v Beauvais (1330/1230) Olympique d'Alès v Fabrègues (1400/1300) Le Puy Foot v Chamalières (1400/1300) Canet Roussillon v Stade Poitevin (1400/1300) Schiltigheim v Sedan (1400/1300) Les Herbiers v Châteaubriant (1400/1300) Saint-Brice v Gazélec Ajaccio (1400/1300) Mâcon v Saint-Louis Neuweg (1500/1400)