UPDATE 11-League Cup Summaries

Sep 5 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 1st Round ................................................................. Derby County (0) 3 Subs used: Shinnie 56 (Holmes), Whittaker 61 (Clarke), Wisdom 85 (Sibley) Barrow (0) 2 Yellow card: Brown 44, Jones 72 Subs used: Wilson 68 (Kay), Biggins 77 (Jones), Hird 79 (Platt) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Referee: Oliver Yates Derby County win 3-2 on penalties ................................................................. Plymouth Argyle (1) 3 Scorers: J. Edwards 32, D. Mayor 55, F. Nouble 78 Yellow card: Nouble 82 Subs used: Telford 77 (Hardie), Panutche Camará 85 (Mayor), Law 89 (Cooper) Queens Park Rangers (1) 2 Scorers: R. Manning 2, O. Kakay 57 Subs used: Smyth 64 (Carroll), Shodipo 77 (Oteh), Bettache 77 (Ball) Referee: Anthony Coggins ................................................................. Crawley Town (1) 1 Scorers: S. Ashford 33 Subs used: Sesay 58 (Powell), German 66 (Ashford), Galach 79 (McNerney) Millwall (2) 3 Scorers: S. Malone 14, J. Tunnicliffe 31og, M. Smith 59 Yellow card: Wallace 66 Subs used: Wallace 46 (Bennett), Williams 62 (Woods), Bradshaw 72 (Mahoney) Referee: David Rock ................................................................. Gillingham (1) 1 Scorers: C. Ogilvie 27 Yellow card: Jackson 40, Jackson 58 (2nd), O'Keefe 60 Subs used: Tucker 62 (Maghoma), Coyle 68 (Oliver), Willock 75 (MacDonald) Southend United (0) 0 Yellow card: Hobson 25, White 47, Hutchinson 56 Subs used: Gard 62 (Dieng), Humphrys 71 (Taylor), Kinali 88 (Egbri) Referee: Chris Pollard ................................................................. Bristol City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Paterson 35, A. Semenyo 83 Yellow card: Hunt 91 Subs used: Semenyo 80 (Diedhiou), Bakinson 81 (Massengo), Morton 89 (Rowe) Exeter City (0) 0 Yellow card: Sparkes 90 Subs used: Taylor 61 (Jay), Sparkes 75 (Page), Seymour 84 (Atangana) Referee: Chris Sarginson ................................................................. Walsall (0) 2 Subs used: Adebayo 69 (Lavery), Nurse 88 (McDonald) Sheffield Wednesday (0) 4 Yellow card: Bannan 40, Börner 55 Subs used: Penney 60 (Odubajo), Windass 66 (Reach), Rhodes 79 (Dele-Bashiru) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 2-4 Referee: Peter Wright Sheffield Wednesday win 4-2 on penalties ................................................................. Forest Green Rovers in play Leyton Orient ................................................................. Milton Keynes Dons in play Coventry City ................................................................. Peterborough United (0) 0 Yellow card: Thompson 38 Subs used: Kanu 60 (Ward), Hamilton 60 (Brown), Clarke 60 (Broom) Cheltenham Town (0) 1 Scorers: L. Sercombe 59 Yellow card: Thomas 26 Subs used: Boyle 67 (Freestone), Addai 83 (May), Lloyd 89 (Sercombe) Referee: Alan Young ................................................................. Crewe Alexandra (0) 1 Scorers: B. Sass-Davies 55 Yellow card: Dale 47 Subs used: Ainley 71 (Finney) Lincoln City (0) 2 Scorers: T. Hopper 52, L. Montsma 66 Yellow card: Montsma 92 Subs used: Morton 81 (Edun), Howarth 90 (Scully) Referee: Scott Oldham ................................................................. Huddersfield Town in play Rochdale ................................................................. Bolton Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: A. Sarcevic 47 Subs used: Crawford 68 (Comley), Miller 81 (Gordon) Bradford City (1) 2 Scorers: L. Novak 26, H. Pritchard 75 Yellow card: Pritchard 91 Subs used: Pritchard 62 (Clarke), Donaldson 72 (Guthrie) Referee: Martin Coy ................................................................. Fleetwood Town in play Wigan Athletic ................................................................. Grimsby Town in play Morecambe ................................................................. Scunthorpe United in play Port Vale ................................................................. Sunderland in play Hull City ................................................................. Salford City in play Rotherham United ................................................................. Barnsley (0) 1 Scorers: C. Woodrow 49 Yellow card: Williams 31, Elliot Simões 66 Subs used: Oduor 46 (Ritzmaier), Elliot Simões 46 (Adeboyejo), Frieser 61 (Chaplin) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Subs used: Taylor 59 (João Carvalho), Mighten 59 (Ameobi), Freeman 69 (Grabban) Referee: Marc Edwards ................................................................. Oldham Athletic (2) 3 Scorers: B. Garrity 29, B. Grant 37, C. McAleny 89 Yellow card: Da Silva 92 Subs used: Dearnley 73 (Fage), Barnett 81 (Keillor-Dunn), Da Silva 90 (Grant) Carlisle United (0) 0 Yellow card: Anderton 53, McDonald 67, Hayden 91 Subs used: Reilly 46 (Furman), Charters 71 (Riley), Armer 83 (Mellish) Referee: Carl Boyeson ................................................................. Swindon Town (0) 1 Scorers: J. Smith 64 Yellow card: Doughty 74, Odimayo 81 Subs used: Smith 49 (Lyden), Hope 73 (Payne), Pitman 79 (Smith) Charlton Athletic (1) 3 Scorers: M. Bonne 36, C. Barker 74, C. Aneke 90 Yellow card: Öztümer 23 Subs used: Gilbey 60 (Vennings), Aneke 71 (Öztümer), Morgan 86 (Bonne) Referee: Brett Huxtable ................................................................. Tranmere Rovers in play Harrogate Town ................................................................. Northampton Town in play Cardiff City ................................................................. Luton Town (0) 3 Scorers: J. Collins 79pen, J. Collins 83, J. Collins 90+5 Yellow card: Rea 94 Subs used: Clark 72 (Cornick), LuaLua 86 (Lee) Norwich City (0) 1 Scorers: K. Dowell 81 Yellow card: McCallum 70 Subs used: Vrančić 59 (Klose), Hernández 72 (Martin), Sitti 86 (McCallum) Referee: John Busby ................................................................. Birmingham City in play Cambridge United ................................................................. Newport County in play Swansea City ................................................................. Oxford United in play AFC Wimbledon ................................................................. Reading (1) 3 Scorers: Lucas João 45+1, Lucas João 56, Lucas João 75 Subs used: Rinomhota 46 (McNulty), Richards 67 (Baldock), Lambert 81 (Lucas João) Colchester United (1) 1 Scorers: J. Brown 37 Subs used: Senior 71 (Chilvers), Miranda 88 (Stevenson) Referee: Joshua Smith ................................................................. Ipswich Town (2) 3 Scorers: F. Sears 29, L. Chambers 44, F. Sears 68 Yellow card: Dozzell 24, Woolfenden 73 Subs used: Hawkins 69 (Drinan), Edwards 80 (Bishop), Ndaba 81 (Chambers) Bristol Rovers (0) 0 Yellow card: Grant 86 Subs used: Ayunga 46 (Hargreaves), Hare 67 (Baldwin), Upson 74 (Little) Referee: Will Finnie ................................................................. Sunday, September 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1200/1100)