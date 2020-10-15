UPDATE 11-MLS Summaries

Oct 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) Montreal Impact (1) 2 Scorers: A. Sejdic 27, B. Tabla 90+2 Yellow card: Binks 83 Subs used: Waterman 47 (Fanni), Corrales 46 (Bayiha), Tabla 55 (Toye), Urruti 72 (Shome) New England (2) 3 Scorers: K. Manneh 13, T. Bunbury 20, A. Buksa 52 Yellow card: Buksa 57, McNamara 87 Subs used: Buchanan 46 (Manneh), Bou 70 (Rowe), Bye 71 (Büttner), McNamara 77 (Fagúndez), Farrell 93 (Bou) Referee: Joe Dickerson ................................................................. Cincinnati (1) 2 Scorers: Y. Kubo 17pen, N. Hagglund 49 Yellow card: Gutman 7 Subs used: Gyau 59 (Kubo), Dally 68 (Vázquez), de Jong 75 (Gutman), Stanko 75 (Mokotjo) Columbus Crew (1) 1 Scorers: Pedro Santos 45pen Yellow card: Alashe 31, Mensah 37, Boateng 47, Morris 93 Subs used: Mokhtar 46 (Boateng), Williams 59 (Keita), Morris 59 (Alashe), Etienne 59 (Díaz), Adi 86 (Zardes) Referee: Rubiel Vazquez ................................................................. Orlando City (1) 1 Scorers: C. Mueller 18 Yellow card: Antônio Carlos 3, Jansson 37, Miller 53 Subs used: Loera 76 (Dezart), Robinho 84 (Mueller), Bender 93 (Dike), De John 93 (Ruan) New York City (1) 1 Scorers: K. Parks 43 Yellow card: Ring 5, Tinnerholm 50, Parks 82 Subs used: Ismael Tajouri 73 (Mackay-Steven), Acevedo 92 (Parks), Ibeagha 92 (Callens), Rocha 93 (Medina) Referee: Silviu Petrescu ................................................................. Toronto (1) 1 Scorers: Pozuelo 23pen Yellow card: Piatti 53, Akinola 60 Subs used: Endoh 67 (Piatti), Mullins 82 (DeLeon) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: C. Clark 77 Yellow card: Yearwood 22, Rzatkowski 52, Amro Tarek 71 Subs used: Royer 59 (White), Clark 59 (Stroud), Tetteh 68 (Barlow), Davis 82 (Rzatkowski) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. DC United (0) 2 Scorers: D. Pines 71, Y. Asad 75pen Yellow card: Canouse 60 Subs used: Gressel 46 (Flores), Rivas 65 (Kamara), Odoi-Atsem 83 (Paredes), Yow 90 (Fisher) Philadelphia Union (0) 2 Scorers: A. Fontana 49, M. McKenzie 87 Yellow card: Sergio Santos 42, Fontana 53, Bedoya 74, Mbaizo 81 Subs used: Wooten 62 (Sergio Santos), Ilsinho 62 (Fontana) Referee: Marcos de Oliveira ................................................................. Houston Dynamo (0) 1 Scorers: C. Quintero 75 Yellow card: Figueroa 22, Martínez 82 Subs used: Martínez 25 (Cerén), Ramírez 66 (Lassiter), Junqua 67 (Lundqvist), Hansen 78 (Struna) Nashville SC (3) 3 Scorers: H. Mukhtar 15, A. Danladi 19, H. Mukhtar 23 Yellow card: Beckeles 86 Subs used: Jones 46 (Mukhtar), Leal 46 (Danladi), Cádiz 70 (Muyl), Godoy 70 (LaGrassa), Beckeles 85 (Maher) Referee: Nima Saghafi ................................................................. Inter Miami (0) 1 Scorers: B. Shea 80 Yellow card: Trapp 90 Subs used: Shea 77 (Pellegrini), Higuaín 87 (Ulloa) Atlanta United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Mulraney 83 Yellow card: Remedi 8, Lennon 48, Jahn 69, Wyke 86 Subs used: Damm 57 (Castro), Adams 57 (Larentowicz), Mulraney 70 (Jahn), Torres 81 (Gallagher), Wyke 81 (Lennon) Referee: Ismail Elfath ................................................................. Minnesota United postponed Chicago Fire ................................................................. Dallas (1) 1 Scorers: R. Hollingshead 43 Yellow card: Barrios 45, Ziegler 47 Subs used: Pepi 72 (Jara), Thiago Santos 72 (Picault), Servania 78 (Acosta), Nelson 88 (Barrios), Ferreira 88 (Ricaurte) Sporting KC (0) 0 Yellow card: Dia 42 Subs used: Ilie 46 (Espinoza), Russell 46 (Gerso Fernandes), Kinda 46 (Salloi), Luís Martins 70 (Dia), Cameron Duke 78 (Hernandez) Referee: Armando Villarreal ................................................................. Real Salt Lake in play Portland Timbers ................................................................. Seattle Sounders postponed Colorado Rapids ................................................................. Vancouver Whitecaps in play Los Angeles ................................................................. LA Galaxy (22:30) SJ Earthquakes ................................................................. Saturday, October 17 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v Sporting KC (1530/1930) Montreal Impact v Inter Miami (1900/2300) Sunday, October 18 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v New York City (1800/2200) New York RB v Orlando City (1900/2300) Cincinnati v DC United (1930/2330) Toronto v Atlanta United (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2100/0100)-postponed Portland Timbers v Los Angeles (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (2230/0230) SJ Earthquakes v Seattle Sounders (2230/0230) Monday, October 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330)