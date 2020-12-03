UPDATE 11-NCAAB Results

Dec 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Indiana Hoosiers 79 STANFORD CARDINAL 63 Saint Joseph's Hawks at Villanova Wildcats postponed FLORIDA GATORS 76 Army West Point Black 69 Knights Texas Longhorns 69 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS 67 Troy Trojans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons cancelled La Salle Explorers at Howard Bison postponed BRIGHAM YOUNG COUGARS 74 St. John's Red Storm 68 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES 77 Morehead State Eagles 44 Florida Gators at Oklahoma Sooners cancelled CINCINNATI BEARCATS 67 Lipscomb Bisons 55 SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS 76 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 57 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS 72 Virginia Commonwealth Rams 69 PACIFIC TIGERS 74 Montana State Bobcats 70 (OT) DREXEL DRAGONS 66 Quinnipiac Bobcats 48 Eastern Kentucky Colonels 95 SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 78 SPARTANS Vermont Catamounts at Iona Gaels cancelled CLEMSON TIGERS 75 South Carolina State 38 Bulldogs Mars Hill Lions at Radford Highlanders cancelled DUQUESNE DUKES 81 UNC Greensboro Spartans 68 ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS 177 Greenville Panthers 108 Western Michigan Broncos at Notre Dame Fighting Irish cancelled RHODE ISLAND RAMS 76 Seton Hall Pirates 63 XAVIER MUSKETEERS 79 Tennessee Tech Golden 48 Eagles Richmond Spiders at Charleston Cougars cancelled Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats postponed Albany Great Danes at Drexel Dragons cancelled Bethesda Flames at UC Riverside Highlanders postponed Colorado State Rams at San Diego State Aztecs postponed Gonzaga Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers cancelled Fordham Rams at Manhattan Jaspers cancelled South Dakota State 71 IOWA STATE CYCLONES 68 Jackrabbits Jackson State Tigers at North Alabama Lions cancelled SOUTHERN MISS GOLDEN 80 William Carey 53 EAGLES GONZAGA BULLDOGS 87 West Virginia Mountaineers 82 TEXAS A&M AGGIES 73 Tarleton State Texans 66 Hartford Hawks 66 FAIRFIELD STAGS 61 JACKSONVILLE DOLPHINS 78 Presbyterian Blue Hose 65 FURMAN PALADINS 89 Southern Wesleyan Warriors 49 Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at UMBC Retrievers postponed SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 73 NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES 53 ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE 88 Providence Friars 71 WICHITA STATE SHOCKERS 85 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 80 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 84 Ball State Cardinals 65 New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos postponed MIDDLE TENNESSEE BLUE 78 Murray State Racers 61 RAIDERS UAB BLAZERS 73 Kennesaw State Owls 48 MCNEESE STATE COWBOYS 140 Dallas Christian Crusaders 37 Southern Illinois Salukis 87 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 79 (OT) REDHAWKS UTAH VALLEY WOLVERINES 79 Westminster (UT) 71 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' 66 NEW ORLEANS PRIVATEERS 63 Cajuns Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Wildcats postponed Texas A&M-CC Islanders at UT-Rio Grande Valley (20:00) Vaqueros Old Dominion Monarchs 80 NORFOLK STATE SPARTANS 66 TENNESSEE-MARTIN SKYHAWKS 93 Evansville Aces 87 (OT) San Jose State Spartans at Pepperdine Waves cancelled MEMPHIS TIGERS 83 Arkansas State Red Wolves 54 SOUTHERN METHODIST 102 Houston Baptist Huskies 75 MUSTANGS FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES 86 North Florida Ospreys 58 Southeastern Louisiana at California Baptist Lancers (20:00) Lions Cal State Bakersfield at Santa Clara Broncos (21:00) Roadrunners Oregon Ducks at Missouri Tigers (21:00) NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS 92 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden 49 Lions Belmont Bruins at Tennessee State Tigers (21:00) San Francisco Dons 85 NEVADA WOLF PACK 60 ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS 72 Texas-Arlington Mavericks 60 WYOMING COWBOYS 94 Incarnate Word Cardinals 83 (OT) La Sierra University at UC Irvine Anteaters (21:00) Dixie State Trailblazers 74 NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING 73 HAWKS Davidson Wildcats at UNLV Rebels (21:30) Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars (22:00) Illinois Fighting Illini at Baylor Bears (22:00)