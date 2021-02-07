UPDATE 11-Premier League Summaries

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (1) 1 Scorers: O. Watkins 2 Yellow card: Konsa 31, Nakamba 35, Grealish 96 Subs used: Trézéguet 66 (Traoré), Ramsey 78 (Barkley) Arsenal (0) 0 Yellow card: Partey 52, Xhaka 94 Subs used: Aubameyang 59 (Lacazette), Ødegaard 65 (Cédric Soares), Willian 74 (Partey) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. Burnley (0) 1 Scorers: J. Guðmunds­son 53 Yellow card: Mee 19, Guðmunds­son 28 Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 1 Scorers: L. Dunk 36 Subs used: Welbeck 62 (Connolly), Trossard 62 (Maupay), Lallana 75 (Webster) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Newcastle United (3) 3 Scorers: J. Willock 16, M. Almirón 26, M. Almirón 45+4 Yellow card: Hendrick 11, Krafth 48, Hendrick 50 (2nd), Darlow 95 Subs used: Krafth 24 (Javi Manquillo), Joelinton 36 (Wilson), Dummett 67 (Saint-Maximin) Southampton (1) 2 Scorers: T. Minamino 30, J. Ward-Prowse 48 Yellow card: Bednarek 73 Subs used: Nlundulu 81 (Stephens) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Fulham (0) 0 Yellow card: Andersen 93 Subs used: Maja 79 (Robinson), Mitrović 79 (Lemina), Zambo Anguissa 83 (De Cordova-Reid) West Ham United (0) 0 Red card: Souček 97 Yellow card: Ogbonna 75, Ł. Fabiański 90, Yarmolenko 93 Subs used: Yarmolenko 56 (Benrahma), Noble 56 (Bowen), Fredericks 74 (Antonio) Referee: Mike Dean ................................................................. Manchester United (2) 3 Scorers: E. Cavani 24, Bruno Fernandes 45, S. McTominay 70 Yellow card: Shaw 73, Tuanzebe 95 Subs used: Fred 39 (Pogba), Tuanzebe 93 (Greenwood) Everton (0) 3 Scorers: A. Doucouré 49, J. Rodríguez 52, D. Calvert-Lewin 90+5 Yellow card: Keane 80 Subs used: Sigurðsson 69 (Rodríguez), Iwobi 75 (Davies), King 81 (Doucouré) Referee: Jonathan Moss ................................................................. Sunday, February 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Manchester City (1630) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915) Monday, February 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)