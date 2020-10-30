UPDATE 11-UEFA Europa League Results

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (start times are CET) Group Stage ---------------------------------------------------- LASK (3) 4 Ludogorets (1) 3 Antwerp (1) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (0) 0 Milan (1) 3 Sparta Praha (0) 0 Lille (0) 2 Celtic (2) 2 CSKA Moskva (0) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (0) 0 Feyenoord (0) 1 Wolfsberger AC (2) 4 Qarabağ (0) 1 Villarreal (0) 3 Sivasspor (0) 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv (0) 2 AEK Athens (0) 1 Leicester City (2) 2 Zorya (0) 1 Sporting Braga (2) 2 Crvena Zvezda (2) 5 Slovan Liberec (1) 1 Gent (0) 1 Hoffenheim (1) 4 AZ (2) 4 Rijeka (0) 1 Real Sociedad (0) 0 Napoli (0) 1 Slavia Praha (0) 1 Bayer Leverkusen (0) 0 Nice (1) 1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva (0) 0 Benfica (0) 3 Standard Liège (0) 0 Rangers (0) 1 Lech Poznań (0) 0 Arsenal (2) 3 Dundalk (0) 0 Molde (0) 1 Rapid Wien (0) 0 Roma (0) 0 CSKA Sofia (0) 0 CFR Cluj (0) 1 Young Boys (0) 1 Granada (0) 0 PAOK (0) 0 Omonia Nicosia (1) 1 PSV (1) 2