UPDATE 11-World Cup-Garmisch-Partenkirchen Summaries

Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday. Men's Super G on Saturday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 5 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 1:12.68 2 3 Matthias Mayer Austria 1:12.85 +0.17 3 1 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:13.17 +0.49 4 6 Nils Allègre France 1:13.25 +0.57 5 17 Christof Innerhofer Italy 1:13.36 +0.68 6 16 Max Franz Austria 1:13.38 +0.70 7 12 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:13.42 +0.74 8 19 Dominik Paris Italy 1:13.44 +0.76 9 2 Beat Feuz Switzerland 1:13.45 +0.77 10 8 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:13.46 +0.78 .. 10 Romed Baumann Germany 1:13.46 +0.78 12 15 Travis Ganong United States 1:13.54 +0.86 13 7 Kjetil Jansrud Norway 1:13.62 +0.94 .. 11 Andreas Sander Germany 1:13.62 +0.94 15 21 Daniel Danklmaier Austria 1:13.75 +1.07 .. 26 Felix Monsén Sweden 1:13.75 +1.07 17 4 Hannes Reichelt Austria 1:13.78 +1.10 18 40 Simon Jocher Germany 1:13.82 +1.14 19 14 James Crawford Canada 1:13.87 +1.19 20 29 Stefan Babinsky Austria 1:13.96 +1.28 21 38 Brodie Seger Canada 1:14.11 +1.43 22 13 Christian Walder Austria 1:14.13 +1.45 23 20 Blaise Giezendanner France 1:14.18 +1.50 24 18 Johan Clarey France 1:14.21 +1.53 25 27 Miha Hrobat Slovenia 1:14.32 +1.64 26 30 Matteo Marsaglia Italy 1:14.33 +1.65 27 33 Ralph Weber Switzerland 1:14.36 +1.68 28 23 Boštjan Kline Slovenia 1:14.39 +1.71 .. 24 Stefan Rogentin Switzerland 1:14.39 +1.71 30 25 Emanuele Buzzi Italy 1:14.48 +1.80