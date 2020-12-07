UPDATE 11-World Cup-Santa Caterina Summaries

Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Santa Caterina on Sunday. Men's Giant Slalom on Monday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 7 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:04.03 2 3 Leif Kristian Norway 1:04.22 +0.19 Nestvold-Haugen 3 6 Alexis Pinturault France 1:04.27 +0.24 4 1 Tommy Ford United States 1:04.46 +0.43 5 4 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway 1:04.63 +0.60 6 10 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:04.71 +0.68 7 14 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:04.79 +0.76 .. 15 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway 1:04.79 +0.76 9 11 Mathieu Faivre France 1:04.84 +0.81 10 26 Adam Žampa Slovakia 1:04.86 +0.83 11 5 Žan Kranjec Slovenia 1:04.88 +0.85 .. 17 Alexander Schmid Germany 1:04.88 +0.85 13 21 Thibaut Favrot France 1:04.95 +0.92 14 13 Luca De Aliprandini Italy 1:04.96 +0.93 15 24 Trevor Philp Canada 1:05.00 +0.97 16 12 Lucas Braathen Norway 1:05.08 +1.05 17 20 Roland Leitinger Austria 1:05.15 +1.12 18 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 1:05.16 +1.13 19 18 Erik Read Canada 1:05.17 +1.14 20 2 Filip Zubcic Croatia 1:05.28 +1.25 21 16 Marco Schwarz Austria 1:05.41 +1.38 22 23 Justin Murisier Switzerland 1:05.57 +1.54 23 25 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States 1:05.78 +1.75 24 8 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 1:05.84 +1.81 25 19 Cyprien Sarrazin France 1:05.93 +1.90 26 28 Manuel Feller Austria 1:05.99 +1.96 27 29 Rasmus Windingstad Norway 1:06.13 +2.10 28 9 Ted Ligety United States 1:06.24 +2.21 29 30 Cédric Noger Switzerland 1:06.62 +2.59 30 27 Giovanni Borsotti Italy 1:07.12 +3.09