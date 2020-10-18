UPDATE 11-World Cup-Solden Summaries

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Solden Sölden on Saturday. Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 12 Gino Caviezel Switzerland 1:08.13 2 1 Žan Kranjec Slovenia 1:08.19 +0.06 3 6 Henrik Kristoffersen Norway 1:08.23 +0.10 4 7 Alexis Pinturault France 1:08.28 +0.15 5 13 Lucas Braathen Norway 1:08.37 +0.24 6 11 Loïc Meillard Switzerland 1:08.41 +0.28 7 15 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 1:08.44 +0.31 8 4 Leif Kristian Norway 1:08.55 +0.42 Nestvold-Haugen 9 10 Luca De Aliprandini Italy 1:08.70 +0.57 10 9 Ted Ligety United States 1:08.90 +0.77 11 5 Filip Zubcic Croatia 1:08.91 +0.78 12 14 Victor Muffat-Jeandet France 1:09.00 +0.87 13 20 Alexander Schmid Germany 1:09.06 +0.93 14 24 Thibaut Favrot France 1:09.09 +0.96 15 8 Tommy Ford United States 1:09.19 +1.06 16 2 Mathieu Faivre France 1:09.31 +1.18 17 26 Justin Murisier Switzerland 1:09.35 +1.22 18 17 Matthias Mayer Austria 1:09.54 +1.41 19 22 Stefan Luitz Germany 1:09.88 +1.75 20 23 Erik Read Canada 1:10.09 +1.96 21 25 Trevor Philp Canada 1:10.89 +2.76 22 16 Marco Schwarz Austria 1:10.92 +2.79 23 18 Cyprien Sarrazin France 1:11.12 +2.99 - 3 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway DNF .. 19 Roland Leitinger Austria DNF .. 21 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States DNF .. 27 Cédric Noger Switzerland +0.00 .. 28 Fabian Wilkens Solheim Norway +0.00 .. 29 Giovanni Borsotti Italy +0.00 .. 30 Stefan Brennsteiner Austria +0.00 .. 31 Adam Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 32 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria +0.00 .. 33 Manfred Mölgg Italy +0.00 .. 34 Roberto Nani Italy +0.00 .. 35 River Radamus United States +0.00 .. 36 Daniele Sette Switzerland +0.00 .. 37 Atle Lie McGrath Norway +0.00 .. 38 Maarten Meiners Netherlands +0.00 .. 39 Remy Falgoux France +0.00 .. 40 Sam Maes Belgium +0.00 .. 41 Seigo Kato Japan +0.00 .. 42 Bridger Gile United States +0.00 .. 43 Patrick Veisten Norway +0.00 .. 44 Fabian Gratz Germany +0.00 .. 45 Ņtefan Hadalin Slovenia +0.00 .. 46 Raphael Haaser Austria +0.00 .. 47 Samu Torsti Finland +0.00 .. 48 Daniele Sorio Italy +0.00 .. 49 Stefano Baruffaldi Italy +0.00 .. 50 Thomas Tumler Switzerland +0.00 .. 51 Kryštof Krýzl Czech Republic +0.00 .. 52 George Steffey United States +0.00 .. 53 Thomas Dorner Austria +0.00 .. 54 Tommaso Sala Italy +0.00 .. 55 Albert Ortega Spain +0.00 .. 56 Tanguy Nef Switzerland +0.00 .. 57 Andreas Žampa Slovakia +0.00 .. 58 Jeremie Lagier France +0.00 .. 59 Harry Laidlaw Australia +0.00 .. 60 Charles Raposo Great Britain +0.00 .. 61 Kristoffer Jakobsen Sweden +0.00 .. 62 Timon Haugan Norway +0.00