UPDATE 11-World Cup-Val Gardena Summaries

Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Val Gardena on Saturday. Men's Downhill on Saturday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 7 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway 2:01.45 2 12 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States 2:01.67 +0.22 3 15 Beat Feuz Switzerland 2:01.99 +0.54 4 3 Kjetil Jansrud Norway 2:02.07 +0.62 .. 16 Bryce Bennett United States 2:02.07 +0.62 6 25 Jared Goldberg United States 2:02.17 +0.72 7 5 Carlo Janka Switzerland 2:02.23 +0.78 8 10 Romed Baumann Germany 2:02.35 +0.90 9 13 Matthias Mayer Austria 2:02.50 +1.05 10 22 Nils Allegre France 2:02.59 +1.14 11 11 Mauro Caviezel Switzerland 2:02.73 +1.28 12 9 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 2:02.88 +1.43 13 2 Travis Ganong United States 2:02.93 +1.48 14 17 Dominik Paris Italy 2:02.97 +1.52 15 19 Johan Clarey France 2:03.10 +1.65 16 6 Niels Hintermann Switzerland 2:03.14 +1.69 17 26 Nicolas Raffort France 2:03.31 +1.86 18 14 Matthieu Bailet France 2:03.36 +1.91 19 1 Urs Kryenbühl Switzerland 2:03.39 +1.94 20 8 Martin Cater Slovenia 2:03.46 +2.01 21 20 Adrien Théaux France 2:03.53 +2.08 22 18 Christof Innerhofer Italy 2:03.59 +2.14 23 4 Otmar Striedinger Austria 2:03.71 +2.26 24 24 Josef Ferstl Germany 2:03.99 +2.54 25 23 Matteo Marsaglia Italy 2:04.23 +2.78 26 21 Hannes Reichelt Austria 2:04.76 +3.31 - 27 Max Franz Austria +0.00 .. 28 Dominik Schwaiger Germany +0.00 .. 29 Andreas Sander Germany +0.00 .. 30 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted Norway +0.00 .. 31 Gilles Roulin Switzerland +0.00 .. 32 Emanuele Buzzi Italy +0.00 .. 33 Ralph Weber Switzerland +0.00 .. 34 Henrik Roea Norway +0.00 .. 35 Manuel Schmid Germany +0.00 .. 36 Valentin Giraud Moine France +0.00 .. 37 Christian Walder Austria +0.00 .. 38 Davide Cazzaniga Italy +0.00 .. 39 Brice Roger France +0.00 .. 40 Christopher Neumayer Austria +0.00 .. 41 Jeffrey Read Canada +0.00 .. 42 Daniel Hemetsberger Austria +0.00 .. 43 Benjamin Thomsen Canada +0.00 .. 44 Alexander Köll Sweden +0.00 .. 45 Roy Piccard France +0.00 .. 46 Nils Alphand France +0.00 .. 47 Felix Monsén Sweden +0.00 .. 48 Lars Rösti Switzerland +0.00 .. 49 Klemen Kosi Slovenia +0.00 .. 50 Sam Morse United States +0.00 .. 51 Broderick Thompson Canada +0.00 .. 52 Guglielmo Bosca Italy +0.00 .. 53 Florian Schieder Italy +0.00 .. 54 Adur Etxezarreta Spain +0.00 .. 55 James Crawford Canada +0.00 .. 56 Boštjan Kline Slovenia +0.00 .. 57 Simon Jocher Germany +0.00 .. 58 Stefan Babinsky Austria +0.00 .. 59 Jack Gower Great Britain +0.00 .. 60 Erik Arvidsson United States +0.00 .. 61 Martin Bendík Slovakia +0.00