UPDATE 12-Championship Summaries

Jan 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Birmingham City (0) 0 Yellow card: Iván Sánchez 85 Subs used: Jon Toral 69 (McGree), Colin 70 (Cogley), Hogan 76 (Jutkiewicz), Clayton 77 (Ņunjić) Blackburn Rovers (1) 2 Scorers: A. Armstrong 10, B. Dack 90+2 Yellow card: Travis 39, Douglas 81, Armstrong 83 Subs used: Dack 65 (Elliott), Rothwell 65 (Brereton), Trybull 69 (Travis), Dolan 84 (Armstrong) Referee: Gavin Ward ................................................................. Brentford postponed Bristol City ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (1) 1 Scorers: F. Campbell 6 Yellow card: Mbenza 44, Toffolo 69 Subs used: Pritchard 70 (Eiting), Phillips 87 (Edmonds-Green) Reading (0) 2 Scorers: Lucas João 52, Lucas João 65 Yellow card: Holmes 63 Subs used: Olise 61 (Swift), Alfa Semedo 81 (Lucas João), Baldock 86 (Ejaria), Tomás Esteves 87 (Aluko) Referee: Jeremy Simpson ................................................................. Luton Town postponed Queens Park Rangers ................................................................. Millwall (0) 1 Scorers: J. Wallace 74pen Yellow card: Woods 47, Wallace 60, Wallace 93 (2nd) Subs used: Parrott 46 (Böðvarsson), Malone 46 (Bennett), Zohorè 68 (Bradshaw), Smith 86 (Williams), Burey 86 (Romeo) Coventry City (2) 2 Scorers: J. Cooper 20og, G. Hamer 26 Yellow card: Østigård 91 Subs used: Biamou 15 (Godden), Giles 67 (Shipley) Referee: James Linington ................................................................. Norwich City (0) 1 Scorers: E. Buendía 62 Subs used: Dowell 77 (Vrančić), Tettey 87 (Buendía), Hugill 92 (Pukki), Płacheta 92 (Cantwell) Barnsley (0) 0 Yellow card: James 61 Subs used: Adeboyejo 63 (Frieser), Palmer 63 (James), Schmidt 75 (Thomas) Referee: Michael Salisbury ................................................................. Preston North End (0) 0 Yellow card: Ledson 24 Subs used: Gallagher 77 (Bayliss), Riis 77 (Potts), Stockley 87 (Maguire) Nottingham Forest (0) 1 Scorers: L. Grabban 70pen Yellow card: Sow 21, Tobias Figueiredo 52, Taylor 96 Subs used: Lolley 63 (Ameobi), Arter 88 (Cafú), Taylor 92 (Grabban) Referee: Tim Robinson ................................................................. Rotherham United postponed Cardiff City ................................................................. Swansea City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Lowe 43, J. Lowe 67 Yellow card: Guehi 21, Bidwell 33, Grimes 47 Subs used: Gibbs-White 85 (Manning) Watford (1) 1 Scorers: T. Cleverley 20 Yellow card: Chalobah 42, Masina 90 Subs used: Masina 46 (Ngakia), Garner 60 (Chalobah), Hughes 90 (Cleverley) Referee: Darren Bond ................................................................. Wycombe Wanderers (1) 1 Scorers: U. Ikpeazu 3 Yellow card: Mehmeti 43, Knight 70 Subs used: Kashket 58 (Mehmeti), Adeniran 69 (Thompson), Akinfenwa 77 (Ikpeazu), Onyedinma 77 (Horgan) Middlesbrough (2) 3 Scorers: M. Browne 30, M. Tavernier 36, C. Akpom 81 Yellow card: Bola 66, Bettinelli 69, Tavernier 83 Subs used: Spence 71 (Browne), Assombalonga 89 (Akpom) Referee: Jarred Gillett ................................................................. Stoke City (0) 0 Yellow card: Thompson 57, Chester 58, McClean 73, Souttar 95 Subs used: Brown 25 (Fletcher), Clucas 69 (Thompson), Vokes 84 (Smith), Tymon 84 (McClean) AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Scorers: J. Stanislas 79 Yellow card: Lerma 93 Subs used: Brooks 71 (Surridge), King 86 (Smith) Referee: John Brooks .................................................................