UPDATE 12-Coppa Italia Results

Oct 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (start times are CET) 3rd Round ---------------------------------------------- Torino (1) 3 Lecce (1) 1 .... full-time: 1-1 extra-time: 3-1 Cagliari (0) 1 Cremonese (0) 0 Cosenza (1) 2 Monopoli (0) 1 Cittadella (0) 0 Spezia (0) 2 Brescia (2) 3 Perugia (0) 0 Benevento (0) 2 Empoli (0) 4 Genoa (1) 2 Catanzaro (0) 1 Hellas Verona (1) 5 Venezia (0) 3 .... full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 2-2 penalties: 3-1 Hellas Verona win 5-3 on penalties Crotone (0) 4 SPAL (0) 5 .... full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 3-4 SPAL win 5-4 on penalties Fiorentina (2) 2 Calcio Padova (0) 1 Parma (2) 3 Pescara (0) 1 Udinese (1) 3 Vicenza (0) 1