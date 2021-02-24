UPDATE 12-NCAAB Results

Feb 24 (Stats Perform) - Results from the NCAAB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS) LIBERTY 74 North Alabama 54 OHIO 90 Akron 73 Pacific 77 SAN DIEGO 67 GEORGIA STATE 85 App State 71 Miami (OH) 96 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 54 Buffalo 102 NORTHERN ILLINOIS 74 VCU 67 Saint Louis 65 RICHMOND 79 Massachusetts 65 West Virginia 74 TCU 66 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 72 UAPB 56 Florida 74 AUBURN 57 GEORGIA 91 LSU 78 Kentucky at Texas A&M postponed SMU at UCF postponed Georgia Tech 69 VIRGINIA TECH 53 LOUISVILLE 69 Notre Dame 57 CAMPBELL 68 High Point 48 Bowling Green 82 EASTERN MICHIGAN 69 Boston College at North Carolina postponed Illinois at Nebraska postponed Charleston Southern at USC Upstate postponed